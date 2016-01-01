Dr. Hobbs has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Corazon Hobbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Corazon Hobbs, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Hobbs works at
Hobbs Medical & Associates LLC94-216 Pupukahi St, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 671-2802Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1306830476
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Hobbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hobbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hobbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hobbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hobbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hobbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.