Pediatrics
Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Institute of Medicine Far Eastern University and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Aguilar works at Guardian Angels Health Center, PC in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Guardian Angels Health Center, PC
    1550 S Potomac St Ste 180, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0840

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 14, 2020
    My daughter is now in her 30s and has a child of her own. Dr. Aquilar was our pediatrician for my daughter's entire childhood. My daughter had a variety of asthma related issues as a child but she was never afraid to visit her doctor for shots and other treatments. Dr. Aquilar and her team were the best. We're hoping that Dr. Aguilar can provide the same excellent care, compassion, and service to my grandson Malachi. Janice Taylor (Aisha Brown)
    About Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457377152
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Medical Center (Detroit)
    Medical Education
    • Institute of Medicine Far Eastern University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Corazon Aguilar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aguilar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aguilar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aguilar works at Guardian Angels Health Center, PC in Aurora, CO. View the full address on Dr. Aguilar’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aguilar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aguilar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

