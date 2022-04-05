Dr. Coral Omene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Coral Omene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Coral Omene, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Omene works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 975-3815Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give her 10 starts, I would. Dr. Omene provided not only professional support and guided me to the complete healing, but also did it with compassion and care, personal approach. I was treated for aggressive type of BC. Fighting cancer is so difficult. But I’m pleased to say I had the best care team. Thank you Dr. Omene!! I’m so grateful for your professionalism, support and care.
About Dr. Coral Omene, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861688988
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Omene using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Omene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omene.
