See All Oncologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Coral Omene, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Coral Omene, MD

Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Coral Omene, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Omene works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 975-3815
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Skin Screenings
Secondary Malignancies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Omene?

Apr 05, 2022
If I could give her 10 starts, I would. Dr. Omene provided not only professional support and guided me to the complete healing, but also did it with compassion and care, personal approach. I was treated for aggressive type of BC. Fighting cancer is so difficult. But I’m pleased to say I had the best care team. Thank you Dr. Omene!! I’m so grateful for your professionalism, support and care.
Ksenia — Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Coral Omene, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Coral Omene, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Omene to family and friends

Dr. Omene's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Omene

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Coral Omene, MD.

About Dr. Coral Omene, MD

Specialties
  • Oncology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 20 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861688988
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Coral Omene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Omene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Omene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Omene works at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Omene’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Omene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omene.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Coral Omene, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.