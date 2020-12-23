Overview

Dr. Cora Tasaki, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Tasaki works at Tasaki & Lugo MDs in Wailuku, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.