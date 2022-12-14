Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Reviewed my CT scan from the previous week and made good recommendations
About Dr. Cora Sternberg, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1104303031
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.
