Dr. Copper Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Newman works at Galen Medical Group - OB/GYN in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Hixson, TN and Ooltewah, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.