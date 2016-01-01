Overview

Dr. Cooper Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Benson works at Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.