Dr. Cooper Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cooper Benson, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Benson works at
Locations
Tulane Doctors Urology - Garden District3525 Prytania St Ste 614, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 891-8454
Tulane Urology & Fertility Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5271
UT Physicians Urology - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2300, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7280
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cooper Benson, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760781645
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Urology
