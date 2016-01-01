Dr. Metcalfe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD
Overview
Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Chastain Intergrative Medicine LLC80 W Wieuca Rd NE Ste 201, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (470) 430-6442
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1639133135
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Metcalfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metcalfe works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Metcalfe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metcalfe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metcalfe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metcalfe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.