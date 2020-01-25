Overview

Dr. Consuelo Alvarez, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Alvarez works at Senior Health Primary Care in Manchester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypothyroidism and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.