Overview

Dr. Constanze Rayhrer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Rayhrer works at Rayhrer & Salehpour Mds in Ventura, CA with other offices in Camarillo, CA and Santa Paula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.