Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Psychosomatic Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
Dr. Martinez Pinanez works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez is kind and caring and listens to your problems. She has made a huge difference in my life over the past 2 years.
About Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1811127715
Education & Certifications
- Psychosomatic Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
- Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Dr. Martinez Pinanez speaks Spanish.
