See All Psychiatrists in Miami, FL
Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD

Psychiatry
5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Psychosomatic Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio

Dr. Martinez Pinanez works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Martinez Pinanez?

Mar 03, 2022
Dr. Martinez is kind and caring and listens to your problems. She has made a huge difference in my life over the past 2 years.
— Mar 03, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Martinez Pinanez to family and friends

Dr. Martinez Pinanez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Martinez Pinanez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD.

About Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1811127715
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Psychosomatic Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
Fellowship
Residency
  • Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez Pinanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Martinez Pinanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Martinez Pinanez works at Miami Cancer Institute in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Martinez Pinanez’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez Pinanez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez Pinanez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez Pinanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez Pinanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Constanza Martinez Pinanez, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.