Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD
Dr. Constantino Mendieta, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
4Beauty Aesthetic Institute for Plastic Surgery2310 S DIXIE HWY, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 860-0717
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
This mom of 4 got her BBL from Dr. Mendieta 2 weeks ago and could not be happier with the choice. I am obviously still healing, but it's feeling and looking way better each day. It looked great to me 2 days in tbh! Dr. Mendieta knows how to make your body look natural and beautiful. He is a great surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Harvard Medical School
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Mendieta accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendieta speaks Persian and Spanish.
