Overview

Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD is a Pulmonologist in Miami, FL. They graduated from BAY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital and South Miami Hospital.

Dr. Costarangos works at Dr. Costarangos Constantino - MD in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Dr. Costarangos Constantino - MD
    10251 SW 72nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33173
(305) 274-9205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palmetto General Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Bronchitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 24, 2020
    About Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1730165200
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAY MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantino Costarangos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costarangos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Costarangos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Costarangos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Costarangos works at Dr. Costarangos Constantino - MD in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Costarangos’s profile.

    Dr. Costarangos has seen patients for Bronchitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costarangos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Costarangos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costarangos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costarangos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costarangos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.