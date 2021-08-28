See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Denver, CO
Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Tsamasfyros works at Colorado Family Medicine in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Influenza (Flu) and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Colorado Family Medicine PC
    4500 E 9th Ave Ste 220, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 322-2005

  • Rose Medical Center

Influenza (Flu)
Arthritis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Influenza (Flu)
Arthritis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Counseling Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr. Tsamasfyros saw my son via Telahealth services the same day my son tested positive for Covid 19. I appreciate him taking the time to add a new patient with his busy schedule.
    Shauna — Aug 28, 2021
    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English, Greek
    • 1114989332
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
    Dr. Constantine Tsamasfyros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsamasfyros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tsamasfyros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tsamasfyros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tsamasfyros works at Colorado Family Medicine in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Tsamasfyros’s profile.

    Dr. Tsamasfyros has seen patients for Influenza (Flu) and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsamasfyros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsamasfyros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsamasfyros.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsamasfyros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsamasfyros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

