Dr. Constantine Scordalakes, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantine Scordalakes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Locations
Womens Health Care P C4199 Gateway Blvd Ste 2300, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 858-4610
Methodist Hospital1305 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420 Directions (270) 827-7266
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best OB doctor ever ...He truly cares about his patients ...
About Dr. Constantine Scordalakes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1437235645
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scordalakes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scordalakes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.