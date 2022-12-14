Overview

Dr. Constantine Plakas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Plakas works at Lee Physician Group - Neurosurgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Estero, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and Thoracic Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.