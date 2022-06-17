Dr. Moschonas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantine Moschonas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantine Moschonas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My elderly mother has been a patient of Dr Moschonas for years. Everyone in the office is very helpful, pleasant and never keep us waiting. Dr. Moschonas is always promptly in the room and has a pleasant and welcoming personality. He’s always very thorough and listens to concerns. He gives his observations, recommendations and diagnosis in a manner that is understandable and inclusive. I have a background in Neuroscience Nursing and I would see him myself and refer him when I am asked for specialists.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French
- 1205965019
- University Of Az College Of Med
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Neurology
