Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO
Overview
Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Ctr
Locations
The Heart Center1000 Health Center Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938 Directions (217) 238-4960
Glenview Office240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 904-7400
Parkside Center Lutheran General Hospital1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 904-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
All staff were professional, warm and efficient (Sarah Bush Lincoln facility). This visit was for a 2nd opinion. Wait time was less than 10 minutes. Dr. Katsamakis took the time to review and compare previous and current test results and explain what each portion of various tests meant, as my previous cardiologist simply gave me portal access to results and expected my PCP to relate the information to me, which was frustrating-defeats the purpose. of seeing a specialist, yes? He was professional and empathetic, explained everything to me in plain language, and made sure I understood my results clearly as well as post-visit care. He has a reassuring bedside manner and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO
- Cardiology
- English, Greek
- 1407906100
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Ctr
- Rush U MC
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
