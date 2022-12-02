See All Cardiologists in Mattoon, IL
Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO

Cardiology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They completed their fellowship with Rush University Medical Ctr

Dr. Katsamakis works at Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in Mattoon, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Center
    1000 Health Center Dr, Mattoon, IL 61938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 238-4960
  2. 2
    Glenview Office
    240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL 60025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 904-7400
  3. 3
    Parkside Center Lutheran General Hospital
    1875 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 904-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Hypotension
Congestive Heart Failure
Cardiomyopathy
Hypotension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Stenting Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Katsamakis?

    Dec 02, 2022
    All staff were professional, warm and efficient (Sarah Bush Lincoln facility). This visit was for a 2nd opinion. Wait time was less than 10 minutes. Dr. Katsamakis took the time to review and compare previous and current test results and explain what each portion of various tests meant, as my previous cardiologist simply gave me portal access to results and expected my PCP to relate the information to me, which was frustrating-defeats the purpose. of seeing a specialist, yes? He was professional and empathetic, explained everything to me in plain language, and made sure I understood my results clearly as well as post-visit care. He has a reassuring bedside manner and I highly recommend him.
    Schrödinger's Heisenberg — Dec 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Katsamakis to family and friends

    Dr. Katsamakis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Katsamakis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO.

    About Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407906100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush U MC
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katsamakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katsamakis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Katsamakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katsamakis has seen patients for Congestive Heart Failure, Cardiomyopathy and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katsamakis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katsamakis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katsamakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katsamakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katsamakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Constantine Katsamakis, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.