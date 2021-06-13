Dr. Kashnikow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantine Kashnikow, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantine Kashnikow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Kashnikow works at
Locations
Cardiac Care of North Jersey LLC340 E Northfield Rd Ste 2C, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-0069
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Listens to patient and truly cares. Calls back if there are concerns Veryknowlegeable and explains everything in an easy to understand mannerStaff is excellent as wellVery caring Recommended highly My husband goes to him as well
About Dr. Constantine Kashnikow, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1811956881
Education & Certifications
- Deborah Heart Lung Center
- VA Med Center
- Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kashnikow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashnikow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kashnikow works at
Dr. Kashnikow has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kashnikow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kashnikow speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kashnikow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kashnikow.
