Dr. Constantine Harris, MD

Urology
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Constantine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.

Dr. Harris works at Champaign Dental Group in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Urologic Care of Berks County
    1320 Broadcasting Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 27, 2022
    Dr. Harris thoroughly provided me with the options available for my urinary tract problem. He explained the risks and benefits of having a surgical procedure as opposed to treating it with medicine.I appreciate his professional and compassionate consultation.
    William Jeff Clabaugh — Dec 27, 2022
    About Dr. Constantine Harris, MD

    Urology
    24 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, Greek
    1720077548
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Temple University Hospital
    TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Drexel University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Constantine Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harris works at Champaign Dental Group in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Harris’s profile.

    Dr. Harris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

