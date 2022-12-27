Dr. Constantine Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantine Harris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Center for Urologic Care of Berks County1320 Broadcasting Rd Ste 200, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 372-8995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Dr. Harris thoroughly provided me with the options available for my urinary tract problem. He explained the risks and benefits of having a surgical procedure as opposed to treating it with medicine.I appreciate his professional and compassionate consultation.
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Temple University Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Drexel University
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harris speaks Greek.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
