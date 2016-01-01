Dr. Godellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Godellas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-3430Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Loyola University Medical Center6800 N Frontage Rd, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (708) 327-3040Tuesday8:00am - 4:15pm
-
3
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godellas?
About Dr. Constantine Godellas, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1740251222
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godellas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godellas works at
Dr. Godellas has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godellas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godellas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godellas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.