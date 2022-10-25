Overview

Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.