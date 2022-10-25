Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Economus, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantine Economus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Salem Regional Medical Center, Surgical Hospital At Southwoods and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7641 Market St Ste 3, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 884-2400
Jyotindra P. Shah M.d. Inc.1026 Boardman Canfield Rd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 884-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Salem Regional Medical Center
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Economus was so good to me during my pregnancy and during my labor. He made everything go as easy as possible. He was my first guy Obgyn and I thought It would be weird but he made things really comfortable. I really loved him! He is definitely the one to go to!!! I was so grateful for him because I was so nervous and he talked me through the whole thing!!
About Dr. Constantine Economus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1730170432
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeth Health Center
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- College of Wooster
