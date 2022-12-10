Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demetracopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constantine Demetracopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Demetracopoulos works at
Pediatric Rehabilitation535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Stephen Massimi MD PC1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1056
- 3 1133 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (212) 606-1056
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I could not be more thrilled with the outcome of my surgery with Dr Demetracopoulos. I had seen eight ankle specialist in Bergen County and none of them had given me any hope of improvement in my mobility from a traumatic trimalleolar ankle fracture injury and all were unwilling to perform a second surgery. Initial surgery resulted in very limited motion in my left ankle. Dr Demetracopoulos was cautious yet optimistic that he would be able to improve my mobility by 10 degrees by performing a second surgery. I would have been thrilled with that result but I actually got much more and I am able to walk without a limp, ascend stairs without pulling up and have recently re-joined my previous tennis group seemingly without missing a beat after a 3 1/2 year hiatus at the same level. He was patient, kind and knowledgeable on every level throughout this process and I owe him a lifetime of gratitude. The result is beyond my wildest dreams and I am an optimistic person :)
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1346417805
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
