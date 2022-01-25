Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constantine Andrew, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Virtua Marlton Hospital.
Cardiovascular Assoc of the Delaware Valley PA570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste B1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 428-7700
Dr Andrew saved my life, I was very unstable, with 95% blockage on my left carotid. I would recommend him to anyone and everyone needing vascular surgery. THE BEST!!
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Vascular Surgery
- Virtua Marlton Hospital
Dr. Andrew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andrew has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrew. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.