Dr. Constantin Dasanu, MD
Overview
Dr. Constantin Dasanu, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State Medical Institute Of Chisinau and is affiliated with Bear Valley Community Hospital and Eisenhower Medical Center.
Locations
Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center39000 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 346-7655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eisenhower Desert Cancer Care57725 29 Palms Hwy Ste 201, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 228-9800
Eisenhower George and Julia Argyros Health Center45280 Seeley Dr # 11, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 346-7655
Hospital Affiliations
- Bear Valley Community Hospital
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dasanu is a master at his practice. Before he enters the patient's room, he is fully knowledgeable of your medical history and has become updated on your most recent tests and stats. He listens to the patient intently and has immediate answers to all questions. I've always felt I was in the best hands and my results have consistently improved while under his care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Constantin Dasanu, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Romanian, Russian and Spanish
- 1922120708
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- State Medical Institute Of Chisinau
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
