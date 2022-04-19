Overview

Dr. Constantin Catalin Boiangiu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Boiangiu works at Chiricahua Community Health Center in Benson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ, Sierra Vista, AZ, Douglas, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.