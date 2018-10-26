Overview

Dr. Constance Zhou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Schoo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Zhou works at Medical & Surgical Clinic of Irving in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.