Dr. Constance Zhou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Zhou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Constance Zhou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Schoo and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Zhou works at
Locations
-
1
Metroplex ENT & Allergy6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 300, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 253-4280Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical and Surgical Clinic Ste 2252021 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 253-4280
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhou?
Dr. Zhou is an outstanding physician. Explains any treatment fully. A great listener and very professional. I would highly recommend her for any ENT needs.
About Dr. Constance Zhou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447453055
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Univ Of Texas Southwestern Medical Schoo
- Stanford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhou works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.