Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD
Overview
Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
Christ the King Medical Center3531 Highway 81, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (770) 554-8015
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
About Dr. Constance George-Adebayo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114195302
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
