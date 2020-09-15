Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Constance Fields, MD
Overview
Dr. Constance Fields, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Fields works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Holy Cross Medical Group9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 304, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 483-8335
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fields?
Aside from being a superb doctor and most competent diagnostician, Dr. Fields is the most caring, kind and thorough doctor you could ask for. We are blessed to have her and her staff in our lives and taking care of us.
About Dr. Constance Fields, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1740277201
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ct
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields works at
Dr. Fields speaks Italian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fields, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fields appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.