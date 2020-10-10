Dr. Constance Faro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Constance Faro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Constance Faro, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Specialists in Obstetrics and Gynecology7400 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
There is no doctor like Dr.Faro she always conducts herself with professionalism and her wit is always needed. I've recommended a few family members of her services and she doesn't disappoint.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306899612
- Acog
- University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas Houston Hermann
- Hermann Hosp &amp;amp; Affil|Hermann Hosp &amp;amp;amp; Affil
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Faro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faro has seen patients for C-Section, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
93 patients have reviewed Dr. Faro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.