Dr. Constance Catellani, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Constance Catellani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Presence Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Catellani works at C. A Catellani M D S C. in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    C. A Catellani M D S C.
    7830 Kilbourn Ave, Skokie, IL 60076 (847) 673-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Presence Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Hypothyroidism
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis

Hypothyroidism
Acute Bronchitis
Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Constance Catellani, MD
About Dr. Constance Catellani, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1043351745
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Constance Catellani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catellani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Catellani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Catellani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Catellani works at C. A Catellani M D S C. in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Dr. Catellani’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Catellani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catellani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Catellani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Catellani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

