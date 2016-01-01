Dr. Cancio-Babu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD
Overview
Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5180 Park Ave Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 729-6522
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cancio-Babu?
About Dr. Consolacion Cancio-Babu, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1740289842
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cancio-Babu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cancio-Babu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cancio-Babu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cancio-Babu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.