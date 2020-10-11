Overview

Dr. Conrado Tojino, DO is an Urology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Tojino works at Doctors Urology and Pelvic Health Specialists in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.