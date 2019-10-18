See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (14)
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.

Dr. Tseng works at Paul C Azer MD Medical Corpor in Beverly Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Conrad Tseng MD Inc.
    99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 107, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-8824

Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cholesterol Screening
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Screening
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Evaluation
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pheochromocytoma
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Water Deprivation Test
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Oct 18, 2019
    It has been a long time since I've had the experience of having such a caring doctor...Not one that just hands you a prescription but one who looks to discover the underlying problem. He definitely goes the extra mile for his patients. Highly recommend him and feel very grateful he is handling my medical needs and finding assisting in finding the underlying problem that needs to be addressed.
    Ione Stein — Oct 18, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Conrad Tseng, MD

    Internal Medicine
    23 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    1013924455
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tseng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tseng works at Paul C Azer MD Medical Corpor in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tseng’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tseng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

