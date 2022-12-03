See All Urologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Overview

Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their residency with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics (GME)

Dr. Tobert works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    SHMG Urology - West Pavilion
    6105 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI 49418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    SHMG Urologic Oncology
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    He is the provider who is taking care of my bladder that were human found to be or having cancer in it and he removed the cancer and he's been doing a fantastic job with me I couldn't ask for a better doctor in the whole world
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366853293
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics (GME)
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conrad Tobert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tobert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

