Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer, MD
Overview
Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Florida2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was pleased with his surgery performed on August 10 by Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer at Cleveland Clinic Weston, Florida. I received a call from the doctor to explain what was done during surgery. 2 metastasis lesions on the liver due to a colon tumor which was removed on March 28th - Six chemo treatments followed - then this surgery. One lesion was positioned to allow resection. The other required, I believe, the ablation method. My concern after I read the difference is which method is less likely to allow the recurrence of new lesions in the future. The internet gives general percentages of patients who develop cancerous lesions in the future. I would like to know in my husband’s case if everything that was possible was done to prevent the dreaded recurrence. He has is followup on August 25. A worried spouse.
About Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356439855
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Syracuse University
