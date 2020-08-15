See All Vascular Surgeons in Weston, FL
Vascular Surgery
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Simpfendorfer works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis

    Aug 15, 2020
    My husband was pleased with his surgery performed on August 10 by Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer at Cleveland Clinic Weston, Florida. I received a call from the doctor to explain what was done during surgery. 2 metastasis lesions on the liver due to a colon tumor which was removed on March 28th - Six chemo treatments followed - then this surgery. One lesion was positioned to allow resection. The other required, I believe, the ablation method. My concern after I read the difference is which method is less likely to allow the recurrence of new lesions in the future. The internet gives general percentages of patients who develop cancerous lesions in the future. I would like to know in my husband's case if everything that was possible was done to prevent the dreaded recurrence. He has is followup on August 25. A worried spouse.
    — Aug 15, 2020
    About Dr. Conrad Simpfendorfer, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    24 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1356439855
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Syracuse University
