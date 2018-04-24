Dr. Conrad Reed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conrad Reed, MD
Overview
Dr. Conrad Reed, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Wales - Cardiff and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Reed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates721 Arbor Way Ste 103, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
2
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1235 Old York Rd Ste 121, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
3
Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 220, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reed?
My experiences, over 4years' time, have been exceptionally good. Dr. Reed divulge information/test results in a clear and detailed fashion and yet in a calm and professional manner. I like him both as my trusted physician and as a human being. As long as I continue to have my chronic lung condition, I intend to continue with Dr.Reed as my doctor. His staff is also well above-average in my experience with this group practice. They return my calls promptly, and perform their duties professionally.
About Dr. Conrad Reed, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760408371
Education & Certifications
- University of Wales - Cardiff
- Critical Care Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Reed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed works at
158 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.