Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD
Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD is an Urology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Sherwood Medical Center7441 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48221 Directions (313) 864-4452Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- McLaren Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Conrad Maitland, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1952379430
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hosp/sinai Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Dr. Maitland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maitland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
