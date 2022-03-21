Overview

Dr. Conrad Giles, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.



Dr. Giles works at Kresge Eye Institute in Southfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia, Heterophoria and Exophoria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.