Dr. Conrad Easley, MD
Overview
Dr. Conrad Easley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Locations
Conrad H. Easley MD PC1501 Broadrick Dr Ste 3, Dalton, GA 30720 Directions (706) 226-6318
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Easley is a wonderful doctor and very knowledgeable. I am seeing him as a worker's comp patient for a back injury. He is taking great care of me and is a genuinely caring person. He does not want me to return to work before my back is completely healthy. I am sure people have always heard once you have a back injury it could be a disability for life and my goal is to return to work because bills do not pay themselves. I would reccomend Dr. Easley to everyone.
About Dr. Conrad Easley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1326157488
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Easley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Easley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Easley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Easley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.