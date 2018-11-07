See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dalton, GA
Dr. Conrad Easley, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Conrad Easley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dalton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.

Dr. Easley works at Dalton Orthopedics Sports Med in Dalton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conrad H. Easley MD PC
    1501 Broadrick Dr Ste 3, Dalton, GA 30720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 226-6318

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Bursitis
Low Back Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Bursitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Conrad Easley, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1326157488
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Conrad Easley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Easley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Easley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Easley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Easley works at Dalton Orthopedics Sports Med in Dalton, GA. View the full address on Dr. Easley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Easley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Easley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Easley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Easley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

