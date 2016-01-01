Dr. Conor Sheehy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheehy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Conor Sheehy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Conor Sheehy, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Sheehy works at
Locations
1
Peacehealth Neurology (cascade Brain & Spine Center)710 Birchwood Ave Ste 201, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 788-6870
2
Peacehealth United General Medical Center2000 Hospital Dr, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284 Directions (360) 856-6021
3
Madrona Medical Groupps4545 Cordata Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98226 Directions (360) 752-5220
4
Peacehealth Medical Group Sedro Woolley1990 Hospital Dr, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284 Directions (360) 856-8800
5
Bellingham Surgery Center Inc2980 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 788-6112
Hospital Affiliations
- PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Conor Sheehy, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1942466719
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
