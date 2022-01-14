See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Dolehide works at Practice in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rush University Medical Center
    Rush University Medical Center
1653 W Congress Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60612

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center

Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Boil
Boil

    Jan 14, 2022
    Dr. Dolehide is an excellent doctor. He is the best dermatologist I have ever seen - extremely smart, kind, and always listens to my concerns. I am so happy I found him! His staff at Dolehide Dermatology is extremely kind as well. It was very easy to schedule and pay my bills. Seemed like a high tech office up to date on all the technology as well. Highly recommend!
    About Dr. Conor Dolehide, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1992098735
    • RUSH UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Dr. Dolehide has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolehide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolehide has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolehide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolehide. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolehide.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolehide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolehide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

