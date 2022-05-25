See All Otolaryngologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Conor Blanco, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Conor Blanco, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. 

Dr. Blanco works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 673-7251
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Conor Blanco, DO

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1770978025
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

