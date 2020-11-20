Dr. Connor Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connor Quinn, MD
Dr. Connor Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.
Action Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Pllc Dme1110 W Park Pl Ste 202, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-6111
Kootenai Clinic Orthopedics2177 W Ironwood Center Dr, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-6111
- Kootenai Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Quin was able to meet me last minute to evaluate a should issue I was having. He took the time to explain the possible issues. He explained he'll need further information for an accurate diagnosis, but in the meantime we came up with a good plan for next steps. He's got a great attitude and I appreciated his thoughtful explanations.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1922203215
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.