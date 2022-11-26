Overview

Dr. Connor Larose, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Larose works at Arrowhead Orthopaedics in Rancho Cucamonga, CA with other offices in Chino Hills, CA and Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.