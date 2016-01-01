Overview

Dr. Connor Haugh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Exeter Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Haugh works at New England Heart and Vascular Institute in Manchester, NH with other offices in Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and First Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.