Dr. Connor Brass, MD
Dr. Connor Brass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO.
Northland Eye Specialists, PC1200 Landmark Ave, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
Can't say enough good things about Dr. Brass. I had cataract LAL surgery a month ago through a different vision center (I won't say which one). I had constant pain for a month after that surgery including feeling like sand was in my eye, light sensitivity, and seeing red. Dr. Brass listened patiently to each of my symptoms, explained everything that he assessed, confirmed that I was needing help, and told me what I could do. He was knowledgable and caring. I will definitely recommend Northland Eye Clinic!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1952837882
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
