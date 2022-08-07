Dr. Connie Speece, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Speece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Speece, DO
Overview
Dr. Connie Speece, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Speece works at
Locations
Speece Family Medicine1910 La Prada Pkwy, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (214) 321-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
After going to physical therapy for 4 months and praying to find a better solution that surgery I was grateful for the miracle of finding speece family medicine. Working on the nerves through the OMM method Connie was able to take away my pain and the disc slipped back into place on its own. I was in horrible pain for over a year and now nearly two years later I am still pain free. It took me about 6 appointments to get where I was feeling good.
About Dr. Connie Speece, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225126972
Education & Certifications
- Bay Area Medical Center, Corpus Christi, TX
- Bay Area Medical Center
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OSTEO MED
Dr. Speece has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Speece. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speece.
