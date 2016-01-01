Dr. Connie Poetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Poetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Connie Poetter, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL.
Dr. Poetter works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center1324 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 687-1275Monday8:15am - 4:00pmTuesday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Tampa Vamc6937 MEDICAL VIEW LN, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 632-3722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Poetter?
About Dr. Connie Poetter, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1407019383
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poetter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poetter accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poetter works at
Dr. Poetter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.