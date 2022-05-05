Dr. Connie Pennington, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Connie Pennington, MD
Overview
Dr. Connie Pennington, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Johnson City Medical Center.
Locations
Colon Rectal Surgery Consultant2306 Knob Creek Rd Ste 100, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 610-1177
- 2 408 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 12, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-2650
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was friendly. Dr. Pennington made me feel super comfortable.
About Dr. Connie Pennington, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1790783330
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pennington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pennington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pennington.
